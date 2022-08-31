Rambling and Gambling: Walt Williams and Against The Grain NFL Predictions

University of Maryland great Walt Williams joins the pod to talk about his "welcome to the NBA moment" featuring Michael Jordan, his time at the University of Maryland, his 11-year NBA career, all-star teammates, Gary Williams, and more.

Then, hear a bunch of NFL experts give their against-the-grain predictions for this upcoming season.

