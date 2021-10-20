Rambling and Gambling: NFL Week 7 with Establish The Run Co-Founder Adam Levitan

Josh and Adam talk week 7 lines, why you should bet RB unders, a little NBA, and listeners weigh in on "Josh’s Juice."

Hosted by FOX 5 DC’s Josh Rosenthal, Rambling and Gambling is the premiere podcast for the novice gambler looking to dabble in the world of online sports betting.

Free picks, tips, and in-depth interviews with gamblers in the know on your favorite games of the week.



