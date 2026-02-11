Non-disposable wipes clog pumps, cause more sewer overflow into Potomac

The Brief Non-disposable wipes and snow runoff caused an additional 600,000 gallons of sewage to spill into the Potomac River over the weekend. This incident exacerbates a months-long emergency stemming from a January pipe collapse. D.C. Water clarified that water samples taken last Friday actually contained E. coli bacteria levels 100 times higher than initially reported.



Efforts to contain one of the Washington, D.C., region's largest environmental emergencies faced a setback this week.

What we know:

A major blockage caused an estimated 600,000 gallons of additional sewage to spill into the Potomac River over the weekend, complicating the ongoing response to a massive pipe collapse that occurred in January.

The latest incident was triggered by two pipes becoming clogged with non-disposable wipes, according to DC Water.

Officials say the accumulation of non-disposable wipes, combined with increased water and toilet usage and runoff from melting snow, led to the additional overflow.

Dig deeper:

D.C. Water also admitted to a reporting error regarding water quality samples.

Officials clarified that a sample taken Friday in the affected area of the Potomac actually contained levels of E. coli bacteria 100 times higher than initially reported.

The backstory:

This latest spill is part of a larger, months-long crisis. Crews have been working around the clock near Lock 10 to repair a pipeline section that collapsed in January.

The initial collapse has already resulted in at least 240 million gallons of raw sewage entering the Potomac.

The current clogs are impacting pumping capacity at a critical time when crews are attempting to install bypass pumps to manage the flow while permanent repairs are made.

What you can do:

Officials urge the public to be mindful of what they flush to avoid further stressing the compromised infrastructure as work continues at the site.