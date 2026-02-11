Wootton High School shooting: Teen suspect expected in court Wednesday as new details emerge

The Brief The 16-year-old suspect in the Wootton High School shooting is expected in court on Wedensday. Police say another student was threatened by the suspect before the shooting. The weapon used was a "ghost gun," but police are still unsure how it was acquired.



The 16-year-old student charged with shooting another student at Wootton High School earlier this week is expected to appear in court on Wednesday as students resume classes and police reveal new troubling details.

What we know:

Khalil White Villatoro, 16, is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

He is being charged as an adult with attempted murder and assault charges for a shooting that unfolded at Wootton High School on Monday, leaving another 16-year-old injured.

Officials say Villatoro and the student who was shot are acquaintances, but they are still investigating the motive.

Investigators have identified the weapon used as a Polymer 80 "ghost gun," but police are still working to determine how the teen acquired the gun.

On Tuesday, police revealed that the violence began earlier in the day than initially realized. Villatoro allegedly threatened another student, a 15-year-old girl, by pointing a firearm at her before the shooting. She was not injured.

Ehanced security measures

Dig deeper:

Students at Wootton High School are heading back to class Wednesday with heightened anxiety and increased security.

Students who choose to stay home will have their absences excused, but those attending will see new security upgrades, including increased security personnel through at least the end of the school year, alongside a police presence, and new electronic door locks and additional cameras.

The use of metal detectors is currently under consideration.

Parents push for answers

What they're saying:

The return to school follows two tense meetings held Tuesday for parents. Emotions ran high, with mixed reactions regarding the district's handling of the situation.

Some parents expressed frustration, with one attendee describing the meeting as "embarrassing" because officials did not answer specific questions regarding the incident. Others offered grace to the administration, acknowledging the difficulty of navigating a crisis.

District leaders clarified that the meetings were not intended as town halls for policy debate, but rather as sessions focused on helping families talk to their children about trauma.

What's next:

The Montgomery County School Board of Education is expected to meet to discuss the events at Wootton High, as well as broader security measures for schools throughout the county.