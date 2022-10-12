Rambling and Gambling: NFL Week 6 & NBA Futures with Raheem Palmer and Brandon Anderson

This week’s episode of the Rambling and Gambling podcast features NFL, NBA and two of our favorite guests – The Ringer’s Raheem Palmer and The Action Network’s Brandon Anderson.

First, the guys talk NFL week 6, including Bills/Chiefs, Cowboys/Eagles, best bets, the latest installment of Cash or Trash, and more.

Then, the NBA is back! The guys reveal the teams that have a shot at winning it all this year before getting into what Josh is calling "Future-Palooza," which is basically Raheem and Brandon firing off as many futures as they’ve got. One bet involving Steph Curry is pretty much "free money," according to Brandon. Another is a 13-to-1 bet on a title favorite to miss the playoffs altogether.

