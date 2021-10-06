Rambling and Gambling: NFL week 5 with Ariel Epstein

Sports betting host and analyst Ariel "Prop Queen" Epstein joins the pod to talk about week 5 lines, strategy for new bettors, and all the props you can handle.

Hosted by FOX 5 DC’s Josh Rosenthal, Rambling and Gambling is the premiere podcast for the novice gambler looking to dabble in the world of online sports betting.

Free picks, tips, and in-depth interviews with gamblers in the know on your favorite games of the week.