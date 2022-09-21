Rambling and Gambling: NFL Week 3 with Kevin Cole + NFL Injuries with Dr. Terrill Julien

More NFL talk on Rambling and Gambling this week!

First up, Kevin Cole of Pro Football Focus is back to talk NFL week 3 including best bets, washed QB’s, cash or trash, 49ers outlook with Jimmy G, first coach fired, Jalen Hurts for MVP and a rookie WR check-in.

Then, Dr. Terrill Julien stops by to give his take on high-profile NFL injuries, including Herbert’s ribs, Dak’s thumb and Trey Lance’s ankle.

