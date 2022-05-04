Rambling and Gambling: NFL Craziness, Kentucky Derby and Freezing Cold Takes

It's a jam-packed week on Rambling and Gambling with Santana Moss, Neil Greenberg and Fred Segal joining us to talk all things sports!

First, Santana Moss joins Josh to talk about all of the WR movement this offseason and his experience at the 2022 NFL Draft.

Then, the Washington Post’s Neil Greenberg comes on to talk Kentucky Derby gambling and play a game of "Derby Winner or Professional Wrestler?"

And finally, Fred Segal joins to chat about his insanely popular Twitter feed, "Freezing Cold Takes."

