Rambling and Gambling: NBA, NFL, Jake Paul, Presidential Election Odds with Raheem Palmer

Part 2 of this week’s R&G is jam-packed!

The Ringer’s Raheem Palmer joins Josh to talk NBA summer league/free agency/trades/futures, NFL futures, Jake Paul’s next fight and to explain why sportsbooks are already offering odds on the 2024 presidential election.

Also, new installments of "Rahstradamus Returns" and "Cash or Trash?"

MORE EPISODES of "Rambling and Gambling with Josh Rosenthal" HERE.

Follow FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal:

Twitter: @JoshRosenthalTV

Instagram: @joshrosenthaltv

Facebook: Josh Rosenthal