Rambling and Gambling: Joe House Returns, Bookmakers’ Greatest Fear and Super 70s Sports

First up, the Ringer’s Joe House is back to talk PGA Championship betting, Phil Mickelson, and a little NBA.

Then, ESPN’s David Purdum hops on the pod to talk about why bookmakers fear "an unavoidable black swan event."

And finally, Ricky Cobb joins Josh to talk about his incredibly popular Twitter feed called Super 70s Sports.

