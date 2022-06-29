Rambling and Gambling: Commanders Over/Under with Eric Eager + NBA Draft Betting Explained with Ben Fawkes

It’s a three-interview episode of R&G!

First up, Eric Eager of Pro Football Focus joins Josh to explain why he thinks the Commanders are going to be good this season, as well as some other NFL odds and ends.

Then, VSiN’s Ben Fawkes hops on to break down why betting markets swung so wildly before the NBA Draft.

And finally, Fred Segal of Freezing Cold Takes is back to give his three all-time favorite NBA free agency freezing cold takes.

