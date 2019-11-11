On The Hill, Episode 41: A chat with newly elected Prince William County Board of Supervisors Ann Wheeler

Newly elected incoming Chairwoman of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors Ann Wheeler joins FOX 5’s Tom Fitzgerald on this episode of the On The Hill podcast.

Wheeler will take over the leadership of the board in what will be a dramatic power shift for the Northern Virginia county. She replaces Republican Conservative Corey Stewart, who was one of the architects of the hardline immigration enforcement policies which were later embraced and enacted by the Trump campaign and administration.

She discusses what’s next as she moves forward with a Democratic majority board, and discusses challenges the county is facing in education, economic development and transportation. We also discuss what the Democrats' big 2019 election means and for the 2020 elections after they took control of the Virginia General Assembly for the first time in a generation.

