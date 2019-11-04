Missing Pieces: Mystery on Swann Street, Episode 7: The Judge's Decision

In the seventh and final episode, Judge Lynn Leibovitz explains her reasons for acquitting Joe Price, Dylan Ward and Victor Zaborsky in the murder of Robert Wone in a 38-page decision.

Leibovitz going into extensive detail on what she thought of the Intruder Theory, the knife found at the scene and the prosecutions claim there was a long delay in reporting the murder.

In the end she called it a "math problem.”

Defense attorney Bernie Grimm discusses the defense team’s reaction to the verdict while prosecutor Glenn Kirschner explains why the case has left him haunted.

Robert's widow Kathy, who declined to be interviewed, instead lets her feelings be known through a statement saying, "my overwhelming feelings toward them is not anger or hate, but of immeasurable sadness.”

Missing Pieces, a FOX 5 DC True Crime/Mystery podcast, shines a light on the cases that have left us with more questions than answers.

