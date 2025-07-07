Demolition of remaining Francis Scott Key Bridge sections to begin Monday

The Brief Crews begin dismantling the remaining Key Bridge sections Monday in a key step toward rebuilding. Work will proceed in stages using heavy equipment, starting with the deck over the Patapsco River. A safety zone and barge shielding will be in place as demolition continues through coming months.



Crews will begin demolishing the remaining structures of the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Monday, marking a major milestone in the rebuilding project, according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.

The operation is expected to take several months and will involve heavy machinery to dismantle the remaining bridge sections in stages. Work will start with the removal of the bridge deck over the Patapsco River, followed by sections over Hawkins Point and Sollers Point.

Bridge demo begins

What we know:

This phase targets structures that conflict with the alignment of the planned replacement bridge, officials say. Demolition will rely on excavators, concrete saws, cranes, vacuums and trucks for the job.

Active tug and barge operations will support the work, with barges used as protective shielding on the water.

Safety zone in place

A safety zone marked by buoys will restrict waterway access around the site. Construction noise is expected from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, officials added.

The bridge collapsed March 26, 2024 when a massive cargo ship, the Dali, lost power and veered off course, striking one of its support piers. Six construction workers were killed. The rebuilding effort is expected to take nearly four years and cost about $2 billion.

