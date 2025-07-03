Homegrown power: Maryland’s James Wood takes his swing at the Home Run Derby

article

The Brief 22-year-old star outfielder James Wood declared for the Home Run Derby. Wood will join Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. and Seattle Mariners' Cal Raleigh with additional participants to be announced. Wood leads all National League outfielders in home runs this season with 22.



Washington Nationals electrifying outfielder James Wood announced that he is joining the field for the 2025 Home Run Derby.

The announcement comes as Wood, a Maryland native hailing from Rockville, continues to put up crooked numbers in his first full season in the Major Leagues.

What we know:

At just 22 years old, Wood has become a cornerstone of the Nationals’ lineup and a fan favorite, thanks to his towering home runs and impressive all-around play.

Wood has launched 22 home runs—the most among National League outfielders and seventh overall in MLB—while batting .283 with 65 RBIs, 19 doubles, and 12 stolen bases through his first 86 games. His power is matched by his advanced plate discipline and speed, making him a rare five-tool threat.

Wood’s prodigious power is backed by some eye-popping metrics. His longest home runs of the season have traveled 451 feet (June 13 vs. Marlins, June 21 vs. Dodgers), and he recorded his hardest-hit homer at 116.3 mph exit velocity against the Orioles on April 23. These feats underscore why many consider Wood "built for the Derby," especially with his imposing 6-foot-7 frame and smooth left-handed swing.

Dig deeper:

A product of Montgomery County, Wood attended IMG Academy after growing up in Olney and Rockville, Maryland, before being acquired by the Nationals in the blockbuster Juan Soto trade.

Since making his MLB debut last August, he has quickly established himself as the Nationals’ best hitter and a leading candidate for his first All-Star appearance.

Wood will join Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuña Jr. and Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh in the Derby, with additional participants to be announced in the coming days. The event is scheduled for July 14 at Truist Park in Atlanta, airing live on ESPN.

With his local roots and meteoric rise, James Wood’s Home Run Derby debut is set to be a must-watch moment for Nationals fans and baseball enthusiasts across the DMV.