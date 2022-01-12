I Still Have a Keycard: Sierra Fox

Reporter Sierra Fox is single and ready to mingle!

Sierra reveals what life was like growing up with a special needs brother and the joy he’s brought not only her but the world. Plus, what was it like being a division I college athlete?

Landing her big FOX 5 break without an agent, and how she's navigating people who don’t wish her well.

DC podcast host and FOX 5 DC contributor Sarah Fraser shows you a different side of the reporters and anchors you know from TV in 'I Still Have a Keycard.'

