I Still Have a Keycard: Marissa Mitchell

‘I Still Have a Keycard’ is back - and better than ever!

One of our top podcasts relaunches with an interview with FOX 5 DC Anchor and Host Marissa Mitchell!

A vision from God! Racism! An obsession with cruise ships!

Marissa sits down for her Keycard conversation and shares it all!

She also talks about dating and would she be open to dating a viewer? How racism has impacted her career, her love of cruise ships, and a vision from God that led her into TV.

Plus, the emotional story of how her parents prepared her in childhood for her father’s passing.

DC podcast host and FOX 5 DC contributor Sarah Fraser shows you a different side of the reporters and anchors you know from TV in 'I Still Have a Keycard.'

Listen and subscribe!

