I Still Have a Keycard: Jennifer Delgado

Fox 5 Meteorologist Jennifer Delgado is on the ‘Keycard’ podcast. Jen shares what her first year at Fox 5 has been like. From too many camera tickets to her favorite things about the DC area, learn more about Jen Delgado than you expected.

Plus, Jen is a STEM girl so how did she become interested in the weather? Her life as a doggie mom, her cancer battle, and growing up in St. Louis.

DC podcast host and FOX 5 DC contributor Sarah Fraser shows you a different side of the reporters and anchors you know from TV in 'I Still Have a Keycard.'