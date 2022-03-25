I Still Have a Keycard: Jeannette Reyes

Hear Fox 5 DC Anchor Jeannette Reyes like never before. Jeannette opens up about what she doesn’t share on her popular Tiktok, her marriage, and how she overcame imposter syndrome.

Plus, what was it like coming into Fox 5 mornings following some legendary personalities, her hair journey, and what’s next for the media personality.

DC podcast host and FOX 5 DC contributor Sarah Fraser shows you a different side of the reporters and anchors you know from TV in 'I Still Have a Keycard.'



