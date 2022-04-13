I Still Have a Keycard: Jacqueline Matter

Jacqueline Matter has an incredible story.

She joins the "I Still Have a Keycard" podcast, opening up about how bullying as a child led her to compete in pageants at the highest level.

Plus, she details her scary experience with her stepfather’s PTSD which peaked when he threatened to hurt Jacqueline and her family.

Jacqueline shares how she bet on herself and took an opportunity at FOX 5, and the story of being unable to reach her dad on 9/11 in the Pentagon for 3 days.

