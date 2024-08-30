Grammy award-winning singer Jonathan McReynolds on The Good Word

Just days after performing on stage with music artist Common at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago and ahead of his birthday concert series "WKND" here in Washington, DC, award-winning powerhouse gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds joins us on The Good Word.

McReynolds is performing in Washington, D.C. on Friday, September 13 and Saturday, September 14.

For more information visit https://www.jonathanmcreynolds.com/

Watch the full interview this Sunday at 10:00 a.m. on FOX Local.



