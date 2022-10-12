Zoning dispute over Sugarloaf Mountain continues

article

The owner of one of our region’s most popular hiking spots is doubling down on plans to close to the public.

Sugarloaf Mountain's owner, Stronghold Inc., is at odds with zoning plans by the Frederick County Council.

The council is amending a plan to preserve the mountain and the surrounding area, which consists of 20,000 total acres.

Stronghold Inc. is opposed to the changes.

"From the very beginning, they have resisted and resented any kind of regulation," Frederick Co. Councilman Kai Hagen said. "They don’t even like their current zoning."

Hagen said this has been a two-and-a-half-year process with public hearings and some concessions to Stronghold.

"It’s as if they’ve come to the end of this process, they’re not happy with the result, even though many compromises have been made to try to bend to their concerns and hearing some of their concerns," Hagen said. "And they’re playing the only card they think they have left which is to threaten to close the mountain."

Sugarloaf Mountain could close to the public over rezoning controversy

Stronghold declined FOX 5’s request for an interview, but released a statement saying if the plan they heard at a public meeting Tuesday passes "Stronghold will cease allowing general public access to Sugarloaf Mountain, a privately owned property, to allow for Stronghold to evaluate the effects of the plan on its operations."

The statement went on to say their decision will be reevaluated if the county plan is amended, and that the owners are doing fine preserving the mountain without the county’s help.

FOX 5 has spoken to others who live in the area who also oppose the county’s plan, saying it’s not in the best interest of those who live in the area.

There could be a final vote on the matter as soon as Tuesday, but Hagan says there’s still time for the council to change the plan, which could result in additional hearings.