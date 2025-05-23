Youth curfew at the Wharf in DC announced for Memorial Day Weekend

The Brief D.C. is enforcing a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew at The Wharf this weekend for anyone under 18. The move follows teen-related disturbances and robberies in the area last weekend. The city is offering alternative activities at Banneker Rec Center, including music, food, and NBA playoff watch parties.



D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD announced a youth curfew starting at 5 p.m. and ended at 5 a.m. at The Wharf for this weekend.

What we know:

Bowser announced Friday afternoon a curfew for anyone under the age of 18. The curfew for The Wharf area of Washington D.C. is from 5 p.m. until 5 a.m.

The backstory:

Residents in nearby Navy Yard has raised concerns after dozens of teenagers have been hanging out in the area on weekends, making noise and fighting.

"There was a big ruckus. A bunch of kids! We don't really know where these kids are coming from," Navy Yard resident Paula Defelice said.

"It's definitely concerning but the best you can do is be aware of your surroundings, and if you are uncomfortable, don't come out," resident Darren James said. "It’s not right but it is what it is – be proactive not reactive."

Last weekend, several juveniles were arrested and a victim was sent to the hospital following a robbery, according to D.C. police.

Video obtained by FOX 5 shows D.C. Police officers responding to calls about a large group of kids causing disturbances, creating disorder and committing at least two robberies on Saturday night.

The other side:

Bowser also announced on Friday a three-day Holiday Hype at Banneker Recreation Center. The center will be open Friday through Sunday, from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., offering music, food, games, big-screen NBA playoff viewings and other teen-focused activities.

"At DPR, we believe that recreation is prevention," said DPR Director Thennie Freeman. "Our rec centers, our programs, and our people are here to provide structure, opportunity, and joy to young people all across the District."

"We want our young people to be able to socialize safely and appropriately. But we are seeing some very concerning trends and concerning behaviors, and these changes in behavior require changes to our public safety posture," said Bowser. "MPD will have an increased presence in neighborhoods across the city, and DPR and MPD are working together to activate Banneker Recreation Center every day this weekend. But first and foremost, we are calling on parents to make sure you know where your teens are, who they are with, what they are doing, and when they are coming home."