Youngkin signs Virginia bill cracking down on kid's social media use

The Brief Virginia law limits children under 16 to one hour per social media app daily, starting January 1, 2026. Platforms must verify users’ ages and block access once the time limit is reached. Enforcement challenges and parental control options spark mixed reactions.



A new Virginia law signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin aims to reduce children's social media usage by imposing time limits.

Social media limits for kids

What we know:

Under the law, children under 16 will be restricted to one hour per app per day. The measure, part of the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act, would take effect on January 1, 2026 and requires platforms to verify users’ ages.

Once a child reaches the daily limit, the app is expected to block further access, though details are still being confirmed.

Parental controls and enforcement

Experts say the technology exists but enforcing it won’t be easy.

The law allows parents to adjust the one-hour limit, either increasing or reducing screen time.

Public reaction has been mixed, with concerns over loopholes and whether the restrictions will effectively reduce screen time.