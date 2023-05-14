Youngkin signs bill requiring porn sites to verify users age

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signed a bill Friday requiring porn sites to verify users are at least 18 years old.

The bill requires websites to use more advanced age verification methods, such as providing government-issued IDs, biometric scans or submitting to age verification software.

The bill SB 1515 defines "material harmful to minors" as "any description or representation of nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement, or sadomasochistic abuse when it (i) appeals to the prurient, shameful, or morbid interest of minors, (ii) is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable material for minors, and (iii) is, when taken as a whole, lacking in serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value for minors."

Youngkin said the purpose of the bill is to protect children from being exposed to adult content. The law is set to go into effect on July 1.