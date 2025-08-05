Youngkin calls for probe into Fairfax prosecutor following viral mall abduction case

The Brief Youngkin urges probe into prosecutor following viral mall abduction. Suspect was released days before incident at Fair Oaks Mall. Fairfax prosecutor faces criticism over repeat offender cases.



Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is calling on Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate how Fairfax County officials handled a widely publicized attempted abduction at Fair Oaks Mall.

Surveillance footage captured a 26-year-old man, identified by police as Caceres Jaldin, picking up a 3-year-old girl after she wandered away from a play area on July 18. The video shows Jaldin carrying the child to the mall’s second level before being confronted by a parent. The footage has since gone viral, sparking outrage across the country.

Governor demands answers

Governor Youngkin, in a Friday post on X, described the incident as part of "a shocking and unforgivable pattern in Fairfax County of releasing criminals back onto Virginia’s streets instead of keeping them behind bars." He urged Miyares to look into repeated failures by Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.

Jaldin had reportedly been released from jail just three days before the incident. A preliminary online search suggests a court history with prior charges, some of which appear to have been dismissed or not prosecuted—leaving many unanswered questions about his legal record.

What we know:

Both Youngkin and Miyares are Republicans, while Descano is a Democrat. And this isn’t the first time Descano has faced criticism for allegedly being too lenient with repeat offenders.

One notable case in 2024 involved the rape of a woman on Herndon’s Washington and Old Dominion Trail. The suspect was not only in the country illegally but had a documented history of sexual assaults and indecent exposure. He had reportedly been released just four days before the alleged attack.

Prosecutor under scrutiny

In 2022, Herndon’s police chief told FOX 5 that the same suspect had choked one of their officers, a charge that Descano’s office later downgraded from a felony to a misdemeanor. In response to media inquiries, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office previously said the suspect ultimately served jail time after pleading guilty to other charges.

As of now, Descano’s office has not issued a statement regarding the mall abduction. AG Miyares has confirmed his office is reviewing the matter and promises to report back to Fairfax residents.

