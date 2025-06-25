Youngkin announces HUD relocation to NSF building in Alexandria

article

The Brief Governor Younkin announced the relocation of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The building will move from Washington D.C. to Alexandria, VA.



The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will relocate its headquarters from the Robert C. Weaver Federal Building from Washington D.C., to Alexandria, Va, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday.

HUD is set to move into a building that is currently home to the National Science Foundation. It's unclear where NSF employees, who were recently required to return to in-person working, will be relocated to.

Alongside Youngkin in the announcement was HUD Secretary Scott Turner and U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Public Buildings Service Commissioner Michael Peters.

Why you should care:

Officials say the move will save taxpayers several hundred million dollars in deferred maintenance, modernization costs, address serious health hazards and provide HUD’s more than 2,700 headquarters employees with a modern, mission-focused work environment in the Commonwealth.

"The Robert C. Weaver Federal Building requires hundreds of millions in long-term repairs and this move will ensure they quickly have access to a modern work environment that fits their needs," said Peters.

The HUD and General Services Administration added HUD headquarters to the accelerated disposition list in April 2025.

What they're saying:

"Virginia is a great place to be headquartered, and we are excited to welcome the HUD and their over 2,700 headquarters-based employees to the best state in America to live, work, and raise a family," said Youngkin in a press release. "Since the Trump Administration started transforming the federal government to better serve the American people, our team has been focused on seizing the new opportunities that this presents for the Commonwealth. Virginia is the proud home to many public and private-sector headquarters, and we thank HUD leadership for trusting us and are committed to supporting your important national mission."



