YETI recalls over 240K traveler mugs due to burn hazard, offers full refund

On Wednesday, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a voluntary recall of YETI’s Rambler 20-ounce Traveler Mug with Stronghold Lid, citing a risk of burns due to defective lids.

The hazard is due to the lid’s magnet slider, which could eject hot contents and potentially cause burns and injuries.

“The firm has received two reports of the magnetic slider on the Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug with Stronghold Lid being ejected after being sealed with hot liquid,” the CPSC said in an official recall report. “No injuries have been reported.”

The recall impacts about 241,500 of the products, and only involves the YETI traveler mugs retailed from October 2020 with the date code 34204010 printed on the bottom of the mug base.

The recall only involves YETI travel mugs issued from October 2020 and with the date code 34204010. (Photo provided by CPSC)

The CPSC advises that customers who purchased a recalled mug to immediately stop using it and visit the YETI website for instructions on receiving a full refund.