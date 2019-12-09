Wreaths Across America heading to Arlington National Cemetery, locations across US
ARLINGTON, Va. - Wreaths Across America, a national project to honor veterans for their service, will be back again this weekend at Arlington National Cemetery.
Each season a convoy with thousands of wreaths makes the trip from Maine to the Arlington to lay them on the graves of fallen soldiers.
Now in its twenty-eighth year, Wreaths Across America not only provides wreaths to at Arlington National Cemetery but it also provides wreaths to 1600 locations across the United States.