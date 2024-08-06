Worker killed after struck by dump truck at highway job site in Maryland

A worker was killed after being struck by a dump truck early Tuesday morning at a highway job site in Maryland.

Authorities were called to a work zone along southbound Interstate 95 near Mountain Road in Harford County shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Investigators say a dump truck, operating in the construction area, was backing up when it struck a worker. The worker died at the scene.

One lane of southbound I-95 was closed. Maryland State Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.