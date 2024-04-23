Bomb threat rattles Wootton HS days after student arrested for allegedly plotting school shooting

A shelter-in-place was ordered at Wootton High School on Tuesday morning following a bomb threat that came just days after a student was arrested for allegedly plotting a shooting at the Rockville school.

Montgomery County Police announced the shelter-in-place around 10:30 a.m. It was lifted just after 11 a.m. after police said the threat was determined to be not credible.

Students were evacuated from nearby Albert Einstein High School in Kensington after they also received a bomb threat.

SKYFOX was above Einstein where students could be seen standing gathering outside the building and on the athletic fields while police investigated. Staff and students were allowed back inside around 11:30 a.m. after police deemed that threat not credible as well.

Albert Einstein High School

On Wednesday, April 17, authorities arrested 18-year-old Wootton High School student Andrea Ye, of Rockville, and charged him in connection with plans to commit a shooting at the school.

His arrest came after a joint investigation by Montgomery County police and FBI agents with the Baltimore Field Office.

The FBI first alerted MCPD about a 129-page "manifesto" written by Ye in which he talked about committing a school shooting and strategized how to carry out the act. In the manifesto, Ye also wrote about targeting an elementary school and said that he "wants to be famous," police say.

Wootton High School

Montgomery County Public Schools says Ye is enrolled at Wootton but has not physically attended an MCPS school since the fall of 2022. He has been taking lessons through the virtual program Online Pathways to Graduation.

Ye has been charged with threats of mass violence and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail while he awaits a bond hearing.