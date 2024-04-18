Montgomery County teen arrested for planning school shooting said he wanted to 'be famous': police

Montgomery County Public Schools has increased security at several schools in the district after police arrested an 18-year-old student who was threatening to carry out a school shooting.

Police say Andrea Ye, whose preferred name is Alex, was arrested and charged in connection with plans to commit a school shooting at Wootton High School in Rockville.

Police say Ye was taken into custody on Wednesday, April 17 following a joint investigation by Montgomery County police and FBI agents with the Baltimore Field Office.

The FBI first alerted MCPD about a 129-page "manifesto" written by Ye in which he talked about committing a school shooting and strategized how to carry out the act. In the manifesto, Ye also wrote about targeting an elementary school and said that he "wants to be famous," police say.

MCPD obtained a search warrant and found internet searches, drawings and documents related to threats of mass violence.

Police say security measures have been stepped up at schools across the county, particularly Wootten High School.

Montgomery County Public Schools says Ye is enrolled at Wootton but has not physically attended an MCPS school since the fall of 2022. He has been taking lessons through the virtual program Online Pathways to Graduation.

MCPS says the charges against Ye are "extremely serious" and that they continue to collaborate with MCPD to "support student safety and ensure a high level of safety for the entire community."

Ye has been charged with threats of mass violence and is being held in the Montgomery County Jail while he awaits a bond hearing.

Police say a news conference is planned for Friday, April 19.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM MCPS BELOW:

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) is aware of the arrest of a student from Thomas S. Wootton High School by the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD). The charges are extremely serious, involving alleged threats to harm others. We value and appreciate the close collaboration between MCPS and MCPD in this matter, which is an example of our shared commitment to identify and address potential threats with due process before they materialize.

The student, who has not physically attended an MCPS school since the fall of 2022, has been actively participating in lessons through a virtual program called Online Pathways to Graduation.

This matter is an ongoing police investigation, and because of student privacy law (FERPA), MCPS cannot share any other information. It is important to understand that student privacy regulations are not a matter of arbitrary discretion but are instead firmly established by federal law. Specifically, the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) serves as a safeguard, prohibiting the disclosure of specific information pertaining to disciplinary actions or educational records. While this may understandably pose frustrations, particularly in contexts where transparency is desired, it's crucial to recognize that these regulations are in place to uphold the safety and privacy rights of all students, even those who may be subjects of a criminal investigation.

MCPD and MCPS regularly collaborate to support student safety and ensure a high level of safety for the entire community.