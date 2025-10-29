Woodmont Grill in Bethesda closes unexpectedly

The Brief Woodmont Grill in Bethesda has closed without warning. The restaurant served the community since 1992. No reason was given for the sudden shutdown.



Woodmont Grill, a longtime Bethesda restaurant known for its American cuisine and sushi, has closed its doors without warning.

Woodmont Grill closes

"Woodmont Grill is now closed," read a message posted on the restaurant’s website. "Thank you for choosing us as a dining destination and allowing us to be a part of your lives with many fond memories of good food and cheer. We hope to have the pleasure of seeing you again at one of our other restaurants."

The restaurant had served the Bethesda community since 1992, according to its Instagram page. The reason for the closure remains unclear.

