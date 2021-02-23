Woodbridge Middle School employee dies of COVID-19

As school districts across our area continue to bring students back to the classroom, one district is dealing with losing another one of their own due to the coronavirus.

A nutrition services employee at Woodbridge Middle Schools died this week of COVID-19.

The death comes just days before Prince William County Schools brings more students back to the classroom.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The school’s principal said Flor De Luz Cervantes has been on medical leave since January 27. There’s no information about where Cervantes contracted the coronavirus.

In a letter sent home to families Monday, the school’s principal says grief counselors are available to students and staff.

Advertisement

The school’s principal says, "This is a difficult time for our school community, but Woodbridge students and staff will support each other as we deal with this loss."

The school district is also in touch with Cervantes’s family offering support.

Cervantes’s death is reportedly the second COVID-19 related death within the Prince William County Schools district.

The school district urges parents to encourage children to talk about the feelings they may be experiencing. The school district is also urging families to pay attention to students’ emotional needs during the next few weeks especially if they knew Cervantes. They offer suggestions including sharing similar experiences, talk about the loss and answer questions.

We’re told Cervantes has worked for the school district since 2016.