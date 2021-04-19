Woodbridge man repeatedly spied on women at Stafford gym before crashing through ceiling: cops

A Woodbridge man who was initially arrested after he crashed through a ceiling over the women’s locker room at Onelife Fitness in Stafford is facing additional charges after investigators discovered previous incidents.

According to the Stafford County sheriff’s office, 41-year-old Brian Joe allegedly climbed up into the ceiling through a bathroom stall to spy on women on at least five dates in January.

On the day he was arrested, Joe entered the bathroom at 10:31 a.m. and fell into the women’s locker room at 1:14 p.m.

Investigators also discovered equipment Joe allegedly used to look into the women’s locker room inside the ceiling.

Joe is currently jailed without bond.

