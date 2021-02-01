Man charged after crashing through ceiling of women's locker room at Stafford gym

New details are emerging about what investigators found in a Northern Virginia gym’s ceiling crawl space after police say a man came crashing down through the ceiling of the women’s locker room.

Brian Joe, 41, of Woodbridge, is charged with three counts of peeping, burglary and vandalism.

Police say he came crashing down through the women’s locker room at OneLife Fitness in Stafford. The terrifying ordeal took place Saturday afternoon.

Joe is accused of spying on the women.

Witnesses say he was holding his cell phone when he fell from the ceiling. Stafford County Sheriffs department says Joe was, "looking at the women down below."

FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports Joe is charged with three counts of peeping because there were at least three victims/women in the locker room at the time of the encounter.

Investigators are still trying to determine any possible timeline for how long this has been taking place.

Joe did not work at the gym. Police say he is a member and at least one of the women inside the locker room when this happened says her husband recognized him.

Joe is still in jail Monday where he is being held without bond.

There are concerns there could be more victims.

A manager at OneLife Fitness says they’re disgusted and notifying patrons the best way they can.