Suspect in custody after falling through ceiling in Stafford gym’s women’s locker room

A suspect is in custody after he fell through the ceiling of a women’s locker room in a Stafford gym on Saturday afternoon.

The man reportedly tried to run away from the scene at the Onelife Fitness Center on Garrisonville Road, but he was stopped by several patrons until police could respond.

Emergency personnel treated a woman who was injured during the incident, but she didn’t require an ambulance.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Deputies took the suspect into custody around 1:16 p.m.

The suspect fell about 10 feet, but wasn’t injured.

They declined to identify the suspect, but said he’s in his 20s, and is being interviewed by law enforcement.

They say additional details will be released later.

