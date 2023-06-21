Woodbridge man arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

A Woodbridge man has been charged with forcible sodomy, indecent liberties with a child, object sexual penetration, and aggravated sexual battery.

Detectives launched an investigation into a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County between 2013 and 2023. The female victim, who was under the age of 18 at the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted by 64-year-old Michael Carrilloon Custodio more than one occasion. The victim recently disclosed the incidents to a family member who then contacted police.

Custodio is being held without bond.