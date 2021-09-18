Woodbridge High School football coach dies after collapsing on field

article

A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach has died after collapsing on the field during a game against Massoponax High School Friday night.

According to InsideNova, coach Fred Moore – who also teaches math in the school district – was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center after collapsing.

READ MORE: DC father, teacher shot and killed in Shaw remembered at vigil

He passed away after he’d been transported from the field.

In a letter to the school community, Principal Heather Abney said:

I am saddened to share the news that Coach Fred Moore, a beloved math teacher and varsity football coach, passed away tonight after collapsing on the football field.

Words cannot express the grief the Woodbridge community will feel from this loss. I am in contact with his family to provide support. His wife would like everyone to know that Coach Moore passed away doing what he loves.

READ MORE: Prince William County starting school year with new superintendent, COVID challenges

According to Abney, counselors are available for students and staff this week.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"This is a difficult time for our school community, but Woodbridge students and staff will support each other as we deal with this loss. Thank you for your continued support and understanding," she added in her letter.

Advertisement



