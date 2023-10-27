Woodbridge Eagles' QB Tristan Evans on what it means to be a leader on and off the field

Tristan Evans is the state championship-winning quarterback of the Woodbridge Eagles in Woodbridge, Virginia. Over the last two years, Evans has orchestrated an offensive attack that has outscored its opponents 1,425-to-188, averaging nearly 62 points per game over that stretch.

In 2022, Evans led the Eagles to a 15-0 record, culminating in a 48-14 victory over Madison in the Virginia 6A state championship game. He earned the honor of being named the Max Preps Virginia High School football player of the year by throwing for 3,653 yards and a state-record 61 touchdowns (against just six interceptions) while running for another 873 yards and 13 scores. Through 8 games, he is on track to amass similar numbers in 2023.

4 Downs is a virtual sit-down with some of the top student-athletes in the DMV. We provide them a platform to open up about things that matter beyond the playing field, thus giving you an opportunity to get to know who they really are.

Let’s go 4 Downs with Tristan Evans:

First Down:

Chad Ricardo: Bro, you’re on the verge of being one of the most accomplished DMV quarterbacks of the last decade. Max Preps POY, potential back-to-back championships. It’s far from over, but What has this ride been like thus far?

Tristan Evans: The ride has been good, we are undefeated, the team is coming closer together but most importantly we are looking forward to improve on our accomplishments from last year.

Second Down:

CR: To that point, of everything you’ve been able to accomplish, I have to imagine more college coaches are going to begin to realize what a student-athlete such as yourself could bring to their program. Beyond the numbers and measurables, who is Tristan Evans, and what will you bring to a collegiate locker room?

TE: What I bring to a team is the ability to lead. For example, I am a member of the AFJROTC at my school and I have to lead a flight of cadets. This shows I am capable of taking on a Leadership role and take responsibility. Also what I bring is the ability to understand the game. You can have a 6’2 Quarterback but if he doesn’t understand the way the game is supposed to be played then it does you no good. That’s why I am able to put up the numbers that I am producing because I understand the scheme.

Third Down:

CR: Let’s move away from the gridiron for just a moment and talk music; who are your top five musical artists?

TE:

Johnny Cash Metallica Morgan Wallen AC/DC Michael Jackson

Fourth Down

CR: You have a ‘grown mans’ taste bro, that’s what's up. Back to ball, I believe this Freedom program is putting Woodbridge on the national map. What does the city, this team, this football family mean to you?

TE: This community means a lot to me. At the state championship game last year the entire community showed up to support us which is a memory that will stay with my team and I .