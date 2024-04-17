Woman who died after falling into Potomac over the weekend had history of seizures, family says

A woman who died after falling into the Potomac River over the weekend had a history of seizures and may have had one prior to her death, family members say.

Police have identified the victim as 39-year-old Shameka Maria Golson of Northwest D.C.

Shameka Golson (Credit: GoFundMe)

According to a police report, witnesses stated that Golosn sat down on a ledge looking over the water around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 13.

The witnesses said approximately 15 minutes later, they heard Golson make a noise that sounded like she was in distress and when they looked over, Golson was slowly leaning forward, then suddenly fell forward off the ledge.

Golson was facedown in the water and not moving when D.C. Fire responded and pulled her from the water. She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Golson’s aunt reached out to FOX 5, saying her niece suffers from seizures, which left her unable to work. Her family believes that’s what caused her to fall into the water.