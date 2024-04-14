Woman dies following water rescue in Northwest DC

A woman is dead after police responded to the Georgetown Waterfront where it was reported that a woman was drowning.

First responders were called to the scene in the 3000 Block of Water Street, NW, for a water rescue at 7:47 p.m.

When they arrived, they found one person in the water. They were able to get the woman out and she was taken to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

She was later pronounced dead. No additional information has been released at this time.