Woman struck, killed by vehicle on Capital Beltway off-ramp
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A woman was struck by a vehicle and killed early Monday morning on a Capital Beltway off-ramp in Prince George's County.
Seat Pleasant Police reported the crash around 5 a.m. on the off-ramp from Interstate-495 to Central Avenue in the Capitol Heights area.
Crash reconstruction investigators are on scene. Officials say westbound Central Avenue is closed at 495.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 301-731-4422 or 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).
