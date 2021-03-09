Woman struck, killed by vehicle on Baltimore-Washington Parkway Tuesday morning

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway early Tuesday morning.

U.S. Park Police say a woman was struck in the northbound lanes near Route 202 in the Cheverly area around 5 a.m. Officers say the vehicle stayed on the scene.

The roadway is closed in the area of Route 202 and delays are expected to continue through the morning.