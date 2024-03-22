A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning in Prince George’s County.

Officers discovered the woman’s body around 4:50 a.m. in the 3600 block of Powder Mill Road in Beltsville. She was pronounced dead on scene.

It is unclear if the striking vehicle remained in the area.

Woman struck, killed by vehicle in Beltsville

Drivers can expect road closures into the morning while police investigate.

The incident remains under investigation.