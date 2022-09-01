Woman stabs 2 men in Northeast DC: police

Authorities are searching for a woman they say stabbed two men late Wednesday night in northeast D.C.

The stabbing happened around 11:10 p.m. in the 800 block of 18th Street.

Police say the two men were found with stab wounds and were transported to a nearby hospital.

In a tweet, officers say they are looking for a Black female - first name Dashawn - with a small build and wearing a white tee-shirt and green pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.