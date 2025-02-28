88-year-old husband shot, killed 87-year-old wife in Virginia home following argument: police

The Brief 88-year-old man shot and killed his 87-year-old wife in their Virginia home, police say Incident occurred after an argument; victim found with gunshot wounds. Police say there is no threat to the community; investigation ongoing.



What we know:

Authorities say an 88-year-old man shot and killed his 87-year-old wife during an argument in their Virginia home on Friday.

Argument leads to fatal shooting in Virginia home: police

Commander Kent Bailey of the Fairfax County Police Department said officers were called to the home around 6 a.m. by the couple’s daughter. Upon arrival, the victim was found with gunshot wounds to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bailey said it preliminarily appears that the husband shot his wife following an argument inside the home. He added that there is no threat to the community and that detectives will remain on the scene. The identities of those involved have not been released.

Woman shot, killed inside Virginia home