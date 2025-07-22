Woman shot, killed husband during argument inside Prince George’s County home: police

The Brief Husband shot and killed. Victim pronounced dead at scene. Wife charged, held without bond.



Fatal shooting

What we know:

A woman has been charged with murder after allegedly shooting and killing her husband during an argument inside their Prince George’s County home, police said.

Officers responded to the 13200 block of Old Chapel Road in Bowie around 1:45 a.m. Saturday, where they found 53-year-old Damian Ward suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Nicole Lanett Ward (Prince George’s County Police Department)

Murder charges filed

Nicole Lanett Ward, 50, was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder and related offenses. She remains in custody without bond.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 301-516-2512.