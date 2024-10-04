Woman shot, killed in Annapolis Safeway parking lot
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - A woman was shot and killed in a Safeway parking lot in Annapolis, Maryland.
Officers responded to a call for a deceased individual in a parked car in the parking lot in the 1700 block of Forest Drive on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a woman with gunshot wound injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Allison McIntyre.
Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Blue Toyota Camry, tag#9EW6970 operated by a Black woman. Police say the driver is a person of interest in this incident.
