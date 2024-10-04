Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot, killed in Annapolis Safeway parking lot

Published  October 4, 2024 10:50am EDT
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. - A woman was shot and killed in a Safeway parking lot in Annapolis, Maryland. 

Officers responded to a call for a deceased individual in a parked car in the parking lot in the 1700 block of Forest Drive on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a woman with gunshot wound injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Allison McIntyre.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Blue Toyota Camry, tag#9EW6970 operated by a Black woman. Police say the driver is a person of interest in this incident. 

