Woman shot, killed in Annapolis Safeway parking lot

A woman was shot and killed in a Safeway parking lot in Annapolis, Maryland.

Officers responded to a call for a deceased individual in a parked car in the parking lot in the 1700 block of Forest Drive on Thursday around 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located a woman with gunshot wound injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased has been identified as 59-year-old Allison McIntyre.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a Blue Toyota Camry, tag#9EW6970 operated by a Black woman. Police say the driver is a person of interest in this incident.

