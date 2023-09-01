Woman shot inside DC corner store; gunman flees on green bicycle

Authorities say a woman was shot early Friday morning inside a D.C. corner store.

The shooting was reported just after midnight at the Benning Market in the 2000 block of Benning Road in the northeast.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else inside the store was injured.

Investigators are looking for a man in his 40s, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes, and armed with a silver handgun.

He was last seen heading westbound on Benning Road riding a green bicycle.